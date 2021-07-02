  • Justin Suh shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the Monday Qualifier of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Justin Suh persevered through an eight-hole playoff to earn a spot at Detroit Golf Club. After qualifying, Suh talked about how difficult it was to maintain his energy and focus throughout the day and what it means to qualify for the event.
    Highlights

    Justin Suh Monday Qualifies for Rocket Mortgage Classic

    In the Monday Qualifier of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Justin Suh persevered through an eight-hole playoff to earn a spot at Detroit Golf Club. After qualifying, Suh talked about how difficult it was to maintain his energy and focus throughout the day and what it means to qualify for the event.