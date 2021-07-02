-
Justin Suh shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Suh Monday Qualifies for Rocket Mortgage Classic
In the Monday Qualifier of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Justin Suh persevered through an eight-hole playoff to earn a spot at Detroit Golf Club. After qualifying, Suh talked about how difficult it was to maintain his energy and focus throughout the day and what it means to qualify for the event.
Justin Suh hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Suh finished his day tied for 78th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Suh reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Suh got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Suh to 3 over for the round.
On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Suh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 2 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Suh hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 1 over for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 2 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Suh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Suh to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Suh had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Suh to even for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Suh's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
