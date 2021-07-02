-
-
Josh Teater shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Josh Teater hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Teater finished his round tied for 47th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez is in 5th at 8 under; and Russell Knox, Tyler Duncan, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 6th at 7 under.
On the par-4 first, Teater's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Teater hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Teater to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Teater reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.
Teater tee shot went 202 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Teater to 1 under for the round.
Teater got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to even-par for the round.
At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Teater got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Teater to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 17th, Teater chipped in his third shot from 27 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.
-
-