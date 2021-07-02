-
Joseph Bramlett shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Joseph Bramlett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 90th at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Bramlett had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Bramlett's tee shot went 135 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 207-yard par-3 ninth green, Bramlett suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bramlett at 3 over for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Bramlett hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.
At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 3 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 18th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 4 over for the round.
