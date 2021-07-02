-
Jonas Blixt rebounds from poor front in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jonas Blixt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Blixt finished his round tied for 15th at 5 under; Chris Kirk and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Pat Perez, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 5th at 7 under.
At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Jonas Blixt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jonas Blixt to 1 over for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Blixt hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to even-par for the round.
Blixt got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 1 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Blixt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to even for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Blixt chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.
