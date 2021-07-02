-
John Pak putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
John Pak hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pak finished his round tied for 68th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, John Pak had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved John Pak to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Pak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pak to even for the round.
