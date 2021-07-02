-
-
Joel Dahmen shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
Joel Dahmen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 43rd at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Richy Werenski are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Knox, Pat Perez, Davis Thompson, Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Dahmen had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Dahmen's 108 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Dahmen had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Dahmen's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
-
-