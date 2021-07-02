  • Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Joaquin Niemann in the second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joaquin Niemann sinks a 24-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Joaquin Niemann drains 24-footer for birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joaquin Niemann sinks a 24-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 14th hole.