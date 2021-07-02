-
Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Joaquin Niemann in the second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann drains 24-footer for birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joaquin Niemann sinks a 24-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 14th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joaquin Niemann hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Niemann finished his round in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Pat Perez and Russell Knox are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the par-4 eighth, Joaquin Niemann's 113 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
