Jimmy Walker finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jimmy Walker hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 47th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez is in 5th at 8 under; and Russell Knox, Tyler Duncan, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 6th at 7 under.
After a 272 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Walker chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Walker's tee shot went 165 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Walker's 155 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Walker had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Walker hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Walker at even for the round.
