July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jeff Roth hit 11 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Roth finished his day in 154th at 9 over; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
Roth got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Roth to 1 over for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Roth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roth to 2 over for the round.
Roth got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roth to 3 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third, Roth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roth to 4 over for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Roth got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Roth to 5 over for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Roth's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roth to 4 over for the round.
