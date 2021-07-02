-
Jason Kokrak shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Kokrak makes birdie on No. 8 at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jason Kokrak hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 10th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Pat Perez and Russell Knox are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Kokrak hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kokrak at even-par for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Kokrak hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
