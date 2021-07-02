-
Jason Dufner shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jason Dufner hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 108th at even par; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 7th at 8 under.
After a 307 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 10th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 second, Dufner's 140 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Dufner had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Dufner's tee shot went 217 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
