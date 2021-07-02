-
Jason Day shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jason Day hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 43rd at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the par-4 12th, Day's 156 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to even-par for the round.
Day got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Day's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to even for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green fifth, Day suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
