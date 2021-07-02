-
James Hahn shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
James Hahn sinks birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, James Hahn makes a 9-foot birdie putt at the par-5 17th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, James Hahn hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hahn finished his round tied for 145th at 4 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, Tom Lewis, and Richy Werenski are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Hahn's 134 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
Hahn got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to even-par for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Hahn hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hahn at 1 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Hahn chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 17th, Hahn hit his 140 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Hahn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hahn to 2 over for the round.
