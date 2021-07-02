-
J.J. Spaun putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the Rocket Mortgage Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
J.J. Spaun makes short birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, J.J. Spaun makes a 9-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 17th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, J.J. Spaun hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spaun finished his day tied for 34th at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a tee shot onto the 233-yard par-3 green 11th, J.J. Spaun suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Spaun chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Spaun at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Spaun's 87 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Spaun got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Spaun to 1 over for the round.
