J.B. Holmes shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.B. Holmes hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Holmes finished his round tied for 92nd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez is in 5th at 8 under; and Russell Knox, Tyler Duncan, and Tom Lewis are tied for 6th at 7 under.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Holmes had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Holmes to 2 over for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Holmes's tee shot went 126 yards to the left rough and his approach went 93 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Holmes got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 4 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Holmes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Holmes at 3 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Holmes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 2 over for the round.
At the 393-yard par-4 third, Holmes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Holmes to 3 over for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Holmes's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 2 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Holmes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 over for the round.
At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Holmes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Holmes to 2 over for the round.
