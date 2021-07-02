-
Hunter Mahan finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hunter Mahan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Mahan finished his round tied for 106th at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Mahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.
Mahan got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to even-par for the round.
On the 397-yard par-4 first, Mahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mahan to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Mahan's 144 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to even for the round.
After a 255 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Mahan chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mahan to 1 over for the round.
At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Mahan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Mahan at even-par for the round.
