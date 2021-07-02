-
Henrik Norlander shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 43rd at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 7th at 8 under.
At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to even for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Norlander had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.
