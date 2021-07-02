Harry Higgs hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 78th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.

At the 397-yard par-4 first, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Higgs had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to even for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Higgs chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to even-par for the round.

At the 555-yard par-5 14th, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Higgs to even for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Higgs's 126 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 17th, Higgs chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Higgs had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.