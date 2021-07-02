-
Harrison Frazar shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Harrison Frazar hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Frazar finished his round tied for 109th at even par; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Knox, Pat Perez, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Frazar had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Frazar to 1 over for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Frazar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frazar to 2 over for the round.
At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Frazar reached the green in 2 and rolled a 49-foot putt for birdie. This put Frazar at 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Frazar got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Frazar to 2 over for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Frazar chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frazar to 1 over for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Frazar got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frazar to 2 over for the round.
