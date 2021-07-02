-
-
Harold Varner III shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
-
Highlights
Harold Varner III holes 15-foot birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Harold Varner III makes a 15-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
Harold Varner III hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 90th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Chris Kirk are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez, Will Zalatoris, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Varner III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 second, Varner III chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Varner III to even for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Varner III hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Varner III had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Varner III's tee shot went 202 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Varner III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.
-
-