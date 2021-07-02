-
Hank Lebioda putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hank Lebioda hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lebioda finished his day tied for 14th at 7 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Hank Lebioda reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Hank Lebioda at 1 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
