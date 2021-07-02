-
Grayson Murray shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Grayson Murray hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Murray finished his round tied for 149th at 5 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
Murray got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Murray chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Murray to 2 over for the round.
At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Murray got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Murray to 3 over for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 4 over for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Murray's tee shot went 166 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Murray chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 4 over for the round.
