Gary Woodland shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Gary Woodland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Woodland had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 233-yard par-3 11th green, Woodland suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Woodland at even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Woodland hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Woodland hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Woodland's 98 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 second, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 under for the round.
Woodland got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Woodland hit his 86 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
