-
-
Garrick Higgo shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
-
Ask a Player
Pros discuss best workouts to gain driving distance
Prior to the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Stewart Cink and others discuss which exercises can best help golfers gain distance off the tee.
Garrick Higgo hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Higgo finished his round tied for 21st at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Pat Perez and Russell Knox are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Higgo had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Higgo chipped in his fifth from 8 yards, scoring a par. This kept Higgo at 1 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Higgo's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Higgo hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.
-
-