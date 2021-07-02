Fabián Gómez hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Gómez finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Gómez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Gómez had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Gómez hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 3 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Gómez's 106 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 3 under for the round.

Gómez got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 2 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Gómez reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Gómez's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.