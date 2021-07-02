-
-
Emiliano Grillo putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Emiliano Grillo hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grillo finished his round tied for 108th at even par; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 7th at 8 under.
At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Emiliano Grillo hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Emiliano Grillo to 1 under for the round.
Grillo got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Grillo to even-par for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Grillo's 86 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Grillo got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Grillo to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Grillo chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
-
-