Dylan Frittelli hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 65th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Pat Perez and Russell Knox are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Frittelli had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 second, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Frittelli missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 207-yard par-3 ninth green, Frittelli suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Frittelli at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Frittelli's 104 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

At the 555-yard par-5 14th, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.