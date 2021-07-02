  • Dylan Frittelli shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Dylan Frittelli lands his 150-yard tee shot 15 feet from the cup at the par-3 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Dylan Frittelli uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage

