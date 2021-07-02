-
Doug Ghim putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Doug Ghim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ghim finished his round tied for 11th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Doug Ghim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Doug Ghim to 1 under for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ghim to even for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Ghim had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Ghim hit his 83 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Ghim's 106 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.
