Doc Redman shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Doc Redman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 118th at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Brandon Hagy, Russell Knox, Pat Perez, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Redman hit his 96 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Redman to even for the round.
At the 397-yard par-4 first, Redman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.
