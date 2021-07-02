-
Denny McCarthy shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Denny McCarthy makes short birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Denny McCarthy makes an 8-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 62nd at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; Chris Kirk is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez, Russell Knox, Tyler Duncan, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, McCarthy hit an approach shot from 144 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, McCarthy hit his 94 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.
After a 258 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 16th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
McCarthy got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
