Davis Thompson shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Davis Thompson leads by two at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Davis Thompson carded a 9-under 63 to take a two-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday.
Davis Thompson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 6th at 8 under with Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.
