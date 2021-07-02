-
-
David Hearn rebounds from poor front in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, David Hearn hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hearn finished his round tied for 91st at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
At the 393-yard par-4 13th, David Hearn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved David Hearn to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Hearn's 128 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Hearn had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
-
-