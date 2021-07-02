-
Danny Willett comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Danny Willett hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Willett finished his round tied for 10th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez is in 5th at 8 under; and Russell Knox, Tyler Duncan, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 6th at 7 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Danny Willett reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Willett hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to even for the round.
At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Willett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Willett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.
