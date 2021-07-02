In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Danny Lee hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his round tied for 107th at even par; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez is in 5th at 8 under; and Russell Knox, Tyler Duncan, and Tom Lewis are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Danny Lee's 154 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Danny Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Lee hit an approach shot from 194 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Lee's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Lee's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Lee's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Lee got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Lee to 2 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Lee reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Lee at 1 over for the round.