Daniel Wetterich shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Daniel Wetterich hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wetterich finished his day tied for 78th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 10th, Wetterich's 91 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wetterich to 1 under for the round.
Wetterich had a fantastic chip-in on the 233-yard par-3 11th. His tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.
Wetterich got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wetterich to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 17th, Wetterich's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wetterich to 1 under for the round.
At the 397-yard par-4 first, Wetterich reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Wetterich at 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wetterich had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wetterich to 3 under for the round.
