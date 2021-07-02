-
D.J. Trahan shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
D.J. Trahan makes short birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, D.J. Trahan makes a 7-foot birdie putt at the par-5 17th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, D.J. Trahan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Trahan finished his round tied for 132nd at 3 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, Tom Lewis, and Richy Werenski are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Trahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Trahan hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Trahan to 1 under for the round.
Trahan got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to even-par for the round.
Trahan tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Trahan to 1 over for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 2 over for the round.
Trahan got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 3 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Trahan reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Trahan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 3 over for the round.
