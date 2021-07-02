-
-
Curtis Thompson shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
Curtis Thompson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 49th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Thompson's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Thompson chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Thompson got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Thompson hit his 271 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Thompson to even for the round.
-
-