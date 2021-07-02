-
Connor Arendell shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Connor Arendell hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Arendell finished his round tied for 132nd at 2 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Arendell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Arendell to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Arendell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting. This moved Arendell to 2 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Arendell got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Arendell to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Arendell had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Arendell to 4 over for the round.
Arendell got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Arendell to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Arendell hit his 137 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Arendell to 4 over for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Arendell's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
