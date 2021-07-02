-
-
Chris Kirk shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
Chris Kirk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 2nd at 9 under with Troy Merritt and Davis Thompson; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; and Russell Knox and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Kirk had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Kirk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kirk chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Kirk's 105 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.
At the 393-yard par-4 third, Kirk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Kirk hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.
-
-