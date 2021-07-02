-
Chris Baker shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chris Baker hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Baker finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
Baker got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 1 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Baker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baker to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Baker hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Baker hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Baker to 1 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Baker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.
