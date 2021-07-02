-
Chez Reavie shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chez Reavie hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 63rd at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez is in 5th at 8 under; and Russell Knox, Tyler Duncan, and Tom Lewis are tied for 6th at 7 under.
On the 397-yard par-4 first, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.
Reavie got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Reavie had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.
