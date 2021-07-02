-
-
Bogey-free 2-under 70 by Chesson Hadley in the second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chesson Hadley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hadley finished his round tied for 14th at 5 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Chris Kirk are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez, Will Zalatoris, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 5th at 7 under.
Chesson Hadley hit his tee at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Hadley's 116 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
-
-