In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chase Seiffert hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Seiffert finished his round tied for 122nd at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; Troy Merritt and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Pat Perez, Russell Knox, Will Zalatoris, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Chase Seiffert's tee shot went 203 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Seiffert hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to even-par for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Seiffert hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

Seiffert hit his second shot into the water, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Seiffert's 136 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 second, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Seiffert at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Seiffert had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Seiffert's 98 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 4 under for the round.