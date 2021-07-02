-
Charles Howell III shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Charles Howell III hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 109th at even par; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Russell Knox, Pat Perez, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Howell III's tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to even for the round.
At the 453-yard par-4 second, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Howell III's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
