Camilo Villegas putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Camilo Villegas sinks lengthy putt for birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Camilo Villegas makes a 36-foot birdie putt at the par-3 5th hole.
Camilo Villegas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Villegas finished his round tied for 35th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Knox and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Camilo Villegas's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Villegas hit his 99 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Villegas to even for the round.
On the par-5 17th, Villegas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.
