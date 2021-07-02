-
Cameron Tringale putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Tringale hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his round tied for 49th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a 275 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Cameron Tringale chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Tringale to 2 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
Tringale got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 2 under for the round.
