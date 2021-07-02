In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Percy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Percy finished his round tied for 46th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; Troy Merritt and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Pat Perez, Russell Knox, Will Zalatoris, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Percy's 122 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Percy's his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Percy had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Percy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 52-foot putt for birdie. This put Percy at 2 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Percy hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.

After a 236 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 18th, Percy chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Percy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Percy to even for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Percy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Percy's 108 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.