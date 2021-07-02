  • Cameron Champ shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson both went driver off the deck from the wrong fairway and made birdie, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Champ had a long drive competition in the afternoon in Detroit.
    The Takeaway

    Bubba & Phil go driver off the deck, DeChambeau & Champ blasts

