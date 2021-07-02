-
Cameron Champ shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Bubba & Phil go driver off the deck, DeChambeau & Champ blasts
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson both went driver off the deck from the wrong fairway and made birdie, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Champ had a long drive competition in the afternoon in Detroit.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Champ hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 149th at 4 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Pat Perez and Russell Knox are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
Champ got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 3 over for the round.
On the 397-yard par-4 first, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 4 over for the round.
Champ got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 5 over for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 6 over for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Champ hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Champ to 5 over for the round.
