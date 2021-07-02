Cam Davis hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 7th at 8 under with Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Brandon Hagy, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 third, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Davis had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Davis chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Davis's tee shot went 167 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 1 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Davis's 118 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.