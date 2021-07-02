-
Byeong Hun An shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Byeong Hun An hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 54th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Brandon Hagy, Russell Knox, Pat Perez, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
An tee shot went 236 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing An to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, An had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to even for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, An hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.
